A Nigerian lady who became a homeowner in France has made a TikTok video about the achievement

The lady mentioned it was her second house as she showed the process that went into its construction

Many Nigerians thronged her comment section to celebrate her as a person asked how she got the piece of land in France

A Nigerian lady living in France has shown her second house in the foreign country as she praised God.

The lady's video captured how the house was built right from the foundation till it was roofed.

The lady posed in front of her new house. Photo source: @bennylove00

Owning property in France

She (@bennylove00) was proud to announce to people on TikTok that it would not be the first house she was building in France.

One of the people in her comment section asked how she could get a piece of land in France as a non-citizen.

As the lady thanked God for the new building, she said it was not easy to achieve. According to FranceTaxLaw, foreigners can own property in the country.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

OMOSCO THE GREAT World wide said:

"It possible well but you are ready to work for the credit peace."

Seeker 99 said:

"Poor man pikin go say is not possible."

JB BOSS G Yanle said:

"I'm yet to believe if this is truth omo congratulations to her ooh i mean the entire family ooh because it was never an easy thing... see me shaking my head to the song i never understand a word."

William Peters doubted her:

"I no understand except na French person you marry because this is not possible as an stranger."

Elina La Berry Osaro replied him:

"Watin you talk bros, as long as you dey work, if you wan build 10 houses you go do."

Petr Gold said:

"Level pass level congratulations. No one see the hard work."

Bobby hero wondered:

"Una don still dey buy land and build houses in France?"

Samson Godspower said:

"Lovely i envy you dear keep it up."

evergreens said:

"Is so beautiful a very big congratulations to you my bestie for life wow I am so proud of you girl."

Lady became landlord

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video of the house she just completed for herself. She said she had indeed tried to make something out of life.

The lady (@taiyeesefavourposed) stood in front of the building after it had been painted. To show people that she is indeed the owner of the property, she shared a photo of the signed land document in her name.

