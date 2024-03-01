Access, UBA, GTB, Zenith Others Release Step-by-Step Guides To Link BVN, NIN To Bank Accounts Easily
- Nigerian banks have issued guidelines for customers to link their NIN and BVN to their bank accounts
- It is expected that by March 1, 2024, all funded accounts without BVN shall be placed on ‘Post No Debit or Credit’, and no further transactions permitted
- Bank customers have been urged to follow the provided steps to ensure compliance with the directive
Nigerian banks have released various steps for customers to link their National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to their bank account(s).
The messages follow the Central Bank of Nigeria's instruction that banks should place restrictions on all Tier 1 bank accounts without BVN or NIN by March 1, 2024.
To make it easy, banks have provided 4different methods customers can use to link their accounts.
1- visiting bank(s) branches and requesting for NIN form
2- Via USSD code and SMS
3- Internet Banking
4- Bank(s) mobile apps
Here is how to link your NIN to a bank account
Nigerian banks have sent out messages to customers on steps to link BVN and NIN to bank accounts.
Ecobank
Ecobank said customers can follow these steps
- Kindly click on the customer update link https://customerupdate.ecobank.com/ciu/login
- Input your account details
- Tick the terms and conditions box
- An OTP will be sent to your registered email address
- Input OTP and submit
- Click on Request
- Select statutory ID or identification update and upload a copy of your NIN document
- Tick the acceptance box and submit
GTbank
GTbank said the process of linking BVN and NIN to a bank account can be completed using any of these channels:
- Dial *737*20*BVN# from your registered mobile number to link your BVN
- Visit our website www.gtbank.com self service portal to link your BVN and NIN
- Visit the nearest GTBank branch to link your BVN and NIN to your account
Access Bank
- Dial *901*11# from your registered phone number.
- Follow the prompts on the screen and enter your NIN and BVN when requested.
- Confirm your details and submit.
- You will receive a confirmation message that your NIN has been successfully linked to your Access Bank account.
- or Visit the Access Bank website at www.accessbankplc.com or https://www.accessbankplc.com/help/bank-verification-number.
- Click on the “NIN/BVN Linkage” banner on the homepage or go to www.accessbankplc.com/nin-bvn-linkage.
- Enter your Access Bank account number, NIN, and BVN in the fields provided.
- Click on the “Submit” button and wait for the verification process.
- You will receive a confirmation message that your NIN has been successfully linked to your Access Bank account.
Zenith bank
- To link your NIN or BVN to your account:
- Dial *966*NIN# and follow the prompts.
- To link your BVN to your account:
Or via internet banking
■ Log in to the platform
■ Click "Account" on the Menu
■ Select "Update Account (NIN)" or "BVN Update"
■ Complete and submit the e-form
UBA
For United Bank for Africa, the banks said customers can send Hi to Leo and select NIN update on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Apple Messages. www.ubagroup.com/leo.
or visit Visit ubagroup.com/nigeria/ and select self-service.and follow the instructions.
Other Nigerian banks' processes to link can be found on their website, social media platforms or visit the branches.
MTN, others get the go-ahead to block millions of SIM cards
Meanwhile, the NCC has approved telecommunication companies to block subscribers who have failed to link their phone numbers to their NIN.
MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile, and others will begin implementation on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
The affected SIM cards will be unable to make or receive calls and send text messages to other numbers. Those affected can only regain access to their lines if they secure their NIN and link.
