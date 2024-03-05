The NCC has said that the over 40 million telephone lines barred after failing to link to NIN face the risk of being forfeited soon

NCC's mouthpiece, Reuben Mouka, stated that the barred lines if not acted upon in the next 180 days would be able to receive calls

Mouka added that after the stipulated days, the lines would be barred from making calls and would be forfeited within 365 days

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering environmental issues.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the over 40 million blocked lines will be forfeited.

Reuben Mouka, NCC’s spokesperson, disclosed this on Tuesday, March 5, while speaking with The Punch amid efforts by some Nigerians to link their SIM cards to the National Identification Number (NIN).

Phone cards not linked to NIN are being disconnected in Nigeria. Photo credits: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Mouka pointed out that if the barred lines are not acted upon in the next 180 days, the affected mobile phone users will not be able to receive calls but will only be able to text and make calls.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The NCC official explained:

After the stipulated days, they would be barred from making calls too. And might forfeit their lines to their respective service provider within 365 days.

Mouka added:

The people whose lines are barred need to enroll for their NIN if they don’t have one at any of the registered centers. They can then take the number to their network providers to get their numbers restored.

The implication of not verifying their numbers will have them forfeited.

Legit.ng understands that people who did not get cleared have been barred.

The NCC noted that some SIM cards had verification and identification issues, such as disparity in information, including names and other data.

Read more about SIM-NIN linkage:

SIM-NIN linkage: NCC indicts third-party agents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NCC explained the factors responsible for the new wave of complaints from subscribers of NIN.

The NCC, in a recent media briefing, said third-party agents duplicate NINs for unsuspecting telecom subscribers.

Source: Legit.ng