The CBN said that bank accounts without BVN/NIN will be restricted from March 1 2024

The directive mandates banks to place a "Post No Debit or Credit" on unfunded accounts

The bank said the new guideline is aimed at promoting financial system stability

The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed that all funded accounts without a Bank Verification Number and National Identification Number be restricted, with no further transactions permitted from March 1 2024.

This was disclosed in a circular to all commercial, merchant, non-interest and payment service banks and other financial institutions and mobile money operators.

The December 1, 2023 circular required banks to place a "Post No Debit or Credit" on any unfunded account.

The new guide applies to all institutions regulated by the CBN.

Need to strengthen KYC

It stated that the move is part of its effort to promote financial system stability by strengthening the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures in financial institutions under the central bank's purview.

In light of this, the bank stated that no new Tier 1 account and wallet should be opened without NVN or NIN.

Also, the BVN or NIN associated with all accounts must be electronically validated by January 31, 2024.

The CBN added that a comprehensive BVN and NIN audit should be conducted shortly, and where breaches are identified, appropriate sanctions shall be applied.

It also emphasizes that all financial institutions regulated by the CBN are to apply strict compliance with restrictions on Tier 1 accounts relating to limits on transaction value and cumulative balances.

More amendments

The apex bank directed banks to ensure all operated accounts/wallets, including those created through agents, are fully profiled in the NIBSS ICAD and tagged with valid and correct BVN and NIN.

It mandated all regulated institutions to profile all their customers' accounts on NIBSS' ICAD and tag them with their unique identifiers within 24 hours of generating and assigning an account number to a new or existing customer.

It prohibited banks from enrolling new customers by manually creating a customer profile and subsequently attaching a BVN or NIN.

