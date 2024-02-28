A woman has shared some of the random questions people ask her as a mother of an adopted child

The proud mum revealed how people get usually curious to know why she adopted just one child instead of two or three

Netizens who watched the clip took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the adoptive mother

A resilient mother has shared her experience with netizens years after adopting a beautiful baby girl.

The mother took part in the trending ‘of course challenge’ on TikTok and used the opportunity to speak on her experience so far.

Mum gushes over adopted daughter

Source: TikTok

Woman addresses questions about adopting baby

The woman identified as @fey_n_mum on TikTok, shared the questions and opinions she usually gets as a mother of an adopted child.

According to the woman, people always begged her not to let her daughter know that she was adopted.

The proud mother who chose to be open about her daughter's adoption, stated that it took her 11 years to succeed with adoption, altogether 17 years to have a child.

Some netizens were curious to confirm if it was possible to love an adopted child. Others asked why she adopted only one child.

Addressing the questions, the woman reiterated the love and had for her daughter, noting that there was no difference between an adopted child and a biological child.

She said:

“Of course, I'm an adoptive mother, I love my child so much. It was not easy, 17 years was not easy, and journaling my experience helped me. I wrote a book on my waiting experiences.”

Reactions trail video of adoptive mother

The mother’s heartfelt video has gone viral on social media sparking lots of reactions.

Millie Yankee said:

“Does adoption even work in Nigeria?Whenever I tell people I want to adopt they just look at me as if I am mad.”

LoveJohnson reacted:

“I don't understand some prayers that people pray. Which one is God will give u ur own again o.”

Itz Chiamaka said:

“Mummy pls come and adopt me (I will be the best child to you and I promise to make u a grandmother soon.”

ChinnyRN said:

“The resemblance is striking may you enjoy the fruits of ur labour.”

Princess said:

“I am also a proud adaptive Mum, God gave super beautiful adorable twins girls, they are the love of my life, both will turn 13yrs this year.”

Official isimenme Sunday said:

“She's so beautiful, you are so lucky to have her, god bless u.”

@bukkies9 said:

“God will make her multiple for u,she will do wat 10 child can do for u and u will ripe the fruit of ur labour ijn. Love u both.”

TONIYA said:

“I love you for this.”

@fumilola Abiola said:

“The Lord is your strength my sis be happy.”

LADY B said:

“Ma'am please am looking for who will adopt me I can become de second daughter.”

Watch the video below:

Excited lady flaunts cute child she adopted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind lady, @barbiiii3 on TikTok, has narrated how she became a proud mother of a little boy.

Barbiiii3 said the baby's mother gave birth to the child at a hospital, and two days later, she disappeared without a trace. Barbiiii3 and her family decided to adopt the child, and after completing the process, they took the baby home.

Sharing sweet photos and videos of the baby on TikTok, barbiiii3 said: "God sent my family a gift. His mum left him in the hospital 2 days after giving birth. So we adopted him and made him part of our family. This is not to attack the biological mother or pass any judgement to her. She left the baby at the hospital so she knew she was not mentally prepared to take care of her child. She left him in a safe environment and kudos to her for doing that."

Source: Legit.ng