Popular Nigerian comedian, Shank, recently shared a heartwarming moment between him and his mother on social media

The skitmaker shared a video of his mother entering public transportation to bring him food because she could not drive all the way to his place

The sweet display of affection between mother and son raised a lot of emotional reactions on social media

Nigerian skitmaker, Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel aka Shank Comics has drawn the attention of netizens over his closeness to his mother.

The young comedian recently shared a video of one of their wholesome interactions on social media and the clip left fans gushing over them.

Sweet video of comedian Shank and mum trends. Photos: @shankcomics

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Shank was in his car when his mother brought him some rice and chicken. The clip started with her waving goodbye to the camera before her son challenged her for not driving to his location in Lekki.

To that, the middle-aged woman responded by saying she could not drive all that way. Shank was however very appreciative of the food she brought and made it known to her that he loves her.

After his mother left, Shank went on to explain how his mum parked her car at home but came all the way to bring him food. According to him, the gesture tickled his spirit. The comedian also showed his mother walking back to what appeared to be the bus stop.

See the emotional video below:

Fans react to comedian Shank and mother

The sweet interaction between Shank and his mother drew some touching reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Ogini Abada Idu Duruji:

“May God bless and keep our parents amen. It's always a lovely moment when they do these things.”

Bae Kay:

“Ah ur mama understand “I love you “.”

Jennie John Iyoke:

“Mothers' love is unconditional,They go extra mile for their children…Anytime my mum visits me and about going I will just burst cry.”

Roseline M Gaye:

“Now when he marry his yeye wife will be angry, why he bought his mother a car instead of her, his future wife is somewhere shouting faster faster, harder Hader, his mom is the one crossing all these boundaries just to make sure he's fine.”

Ada Obi:

“Mothers are so sweet, may God bless her.”

Santuso Ozil:

“I wish my mummy still dey alive never feel this mummy love before.”

Blessing Rufus:

“God bless you mummy ur labour of love will never be on vain.”

