A viral video shows how an older Nigerian man abroad wooed a young lady who rejected him politely

The lady did not seem to fancy her suitor as she calmly dismissed his compliments and advances

The man persisted in declaring his affection for the lady, but she made it clear that she had no interest in him

A video that went viral on social media captures the awkward moment when an older Nigerian man abroad tried to woo a young lady who politely turned him down.

The lady showed no signs of attraction or interest in her admirer as she responded coldly to his flattering words and gestures.

The lady politely declines the man's advances. Photo credit: @priscilladinatoko/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man, who seemed smitten by the lady, did not give up easily and continued to express his feelings and intentions for her, but she bluntly told him that she was not interested in him at all in a video shared by @priscilladinatoko.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jojo DID said:

“I get scared of saying no because of all the horror stories in the news.”

Josiah reacted:

“What did he say after you said "that's okay"???”

Kofi wrote:

“The man is starving.”

Elle Angeles commented:

“One nigerian uncle put money in my hand + it was Naira so i converted it on total of like google to £'s + it came to a t £1, he told me to treat myself.”

Astridalley:

“I love the way you responded.”

Mizzle:

“It's not easy being beautiful.”

Joe44960:

“He was very persistent, you responded very well though.”

Priscilla Toko responded:

“Thanks I tried we were on the tube together for more than 15 minutes so It was hard.”

Ayokasalvador:

“You're so quick with it.”

Source: Legit.ng