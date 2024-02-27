US-born Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie caused a commotion after she was spotted taking selfies with fans

This comes after the Super Falcons defeated Cameroon on Monday by 1-0 to reach the final round of Olympics qualifiers

After the match, which was held at Moshood Abiola International Stadium in Abuja, Alozie had a nice time with the fans

Super Falcons star Michelle Chinwendu Alozie thrilled football fans after the Nigerian women's team win against Cameroon by taking selfies with their phones.

The Houston Dash forward, who rocked a crop singlet, approached the metal fence where fans gathered and had a lovely moment with them.

Michelle Alozie had a nice time with the fans. Photo Credit: @alozieee, TikTok/@54footballx

Source: Instagram

One after the other, she collected their phones and took a selfie with a smile. The excited fans received their phones with joy as they hailed her.

Alozie, who was rumoured to be dating BBN's Neo, sure made the fans' day with her action.

A video showing her interaction with the fans was shared on TikTok by @54footballx with the caption:

"Is Alozie the most sought after Super Falcons player?

"The fans in Abuja go crazy as Michelle Alozie spends quality time with them taking pictures and a jersey giveaway by Ashleigh Plumptre.

"Houston Dash really have a gem of a player with them."

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Michelle Alozie

user7680185189150 said:

"The girl is full package. Everybody loves her."

aminatasaruwa said:

"I swear I really love this girl in No,5 Jersey she very humble."

Peter Kingsley said:

"This is beautiful."

Able Graphics said:

"If na me I go carry the phone run."

Osas said:

"Them Use My phone Give Another Person . I’m Still Searching For …Alozie."

Marleek Ace said:

"Omoh…. Maybe this girl no know say iPhone 6 done they expensive."

Seun don said:

"I just feel like crying for that guy with iPhone 6."

Patrickabbeylee said:

"She suppose prank them with the phone and see how pitch go full."

Michelle Alozie dances with teammate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video of Michelle Alozie dancing with a teammate.

The TikTok video, which has received thousands of views and likes, featured Alozie and her teammate engaging in a friendly dance-off, showcasing their creativity and humour with quirky moves.

Alozie, born and raised in California to Nigerian parents from Imo State, is not only a skilled athlete but also a fun-loving person who knows how to enjoy life.

Source: Legit.ng