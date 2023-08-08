Michelle Alozie, the Nigerian football sensation, has gone viral with her awesome dance-off video

The clip showed Alozie and her teammate making some dance moves on the dance floor, trying to outdo each other with their creativity and humour

Alozie is a defender for the Nigerian women’s national team, and she gained more fame after amazing performance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Michelle Alozie, the talented defender of the Nigerian women’s national team, has delighted her fans with a fun dance with a teammate.

The TikTok video, which has received thousands of views and likes, featured Alozie and her teammate engaging in a friendly dance-off, showcasing their creativity and humour with some quirky moves.

Michelle Alozie have fun dancing and makes some waist moves. Photo credit: TikTok/@aloziee

Source: TikTok

Alozie, who was born and raised in California to Nigerian parents from Imo State, is not only a skilled athlete, but also a fun-loving person who knows how to enjoy life.

Michelle Alozie dances and whines waist

She gained more fame after her impressive performance in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where she helped Nigeria reach the knockout stage.

She currently plays for Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League, where she signed a two-year contract extension in December 2022.

Watch her amazing dance-off video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@User395489662476 reacted:

"You played important role in the three goals, you are the one that coordinated the three goals."

@Zulu-Nation said:

"Big energy."

@Brifs wrote:

"Make una go train for penalty. Next time we are going for it."

@NMC commented:

"Kudos to you guy! failure is not final, you gave ur all."

@nengi.erekosima also commented:

"U and alozie give me joy anytime U play."

@Prof. D:

"I really proud of you at the World Cup."

@muhammedimusa1o:

"She come Sabi dance am in love already."

@jennybae:

"waow first time seeing my alozie dance. she is such a nice dancer."

