Super Falcon star Michelle Alozie trends online after an old clip of Big Brother Naija Neo hinting about dating her goes viral

The BBNaija star was seen in a clip speaking to one of his female colleagues, revealing who his girlfriend outside the house was

However, the Super Falcons World Cup sensation Michelle Alozie has reacted to the rumour, noting that it is inaccurate

Famous Nigerian reality TV star Neo Akpofure and Super Falcon star Michelle Alozie trend online as rumours of them being in a relationship go viral.

An old clip of Neo telling one of his female colleagues during his stay in the house that he was dating a Nigerian athlete, who is also a scientist at Yale, has stirred up a significant buzz.

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie reacts to rumours of her dating BBNaija's Neo Akpofure. @neo_akpofure/@alozieee

Michelle Alozie reacts to dating rumour

However, the Super Falcons full-back Michelle Alozie has taken no time to react to the rumour, noting debunking it as inaccurate.

Michelle also noted in other tweets that she is tired as it has now become a thing for her to go online to debunk numerous dating rumours about her.

The footballer, at some point, lashed out, asking her detractors to let her rest.

Michelle Alozie is a favourite of many Nigerian lovers of female football. She is also referred to most times as Asisat Oshoala's bestie.

See Neo Akpofure's clip speaking about his girlfriend outside the house:

Here's Michelle's post debunking the rumour:

Another post by Alozie debunking the dating rumour:

See how netizens reacted to Neo and Michelle Alozie's dating rumour

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the rumour:

@isieklucia:

"Does that girl in that picture look like Michele Alozie?? Abi which kind rubbish info be this Nawa o."

@angel_lordson:

"The boy is so strategic with relationships, always hunting down girls he can benefit from. USER!!!!"

@jcpretail:

"So beauty was dragged for nothing."

@etimajonathan:

"This also shows that Neo and Tolani weren't that close for her to be demanding special treatment or boundaries. If they were that close either as Gees or dates, she wouldn't he wondering who he's dating."

@pepperbrownie_:

"No evidence."

@crco:

"My love we know. We don’t believe o jare social media especially Twitter is not real life."

@Neyoo06:

"Keep explain o because you never explain reach my side."

@ZechSnr:

"Make i help you turn semo, ogbono or vegetable? never sleep oo."

@funshowealth:

"Who dey disturb agba baller bestie."

