A voodoo charm sparked a fight between the Nigerian and Cameroonian women's national teams in a recent match

A Cameroonian player tried to remove the charm from the goalkeeper's net, but faced resistance from the Nigerian side

The Super Falcons captain spoke about the incident in a post-match press conference, saying that it was a distraction

A heated clash erupted between the Nigerian and Cameroonian women's national football teams in a recent match, after a mysterious voodoo charm was alleged to have been discovered at the goalkeeper's net.

One of the Cameroonian players appeared to have attempted to touch the net and break the charm, but was met with fierce opposition from the Nigerian players, who might have believed it was a sign of good luck.

“I am Child of the Soil Where Charm is a Thing”: Nigerian Captain Breaks Silence over Voodoo Fight

The situation escalated into a physical brawl that had to be stopped by the referees. The Super Falcons captain, who scored the winning goal, addressed the media after the match and explained how they dealt with the incident.

In a video shared by @footballbuffet, she said that it was a minor distraction that they quickly put behind them and focused on their game plan.

She praised her teammates for their resilience and determination to secure the victory against their rivals.

