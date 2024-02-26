A video of a young lady who was driving through Lagos when a man started to wash her car in traffic without her consent has attracted attention online

The lady disclosed that her car was dirty, and she had planned to take it to a car wash for cleaning

However, she confessed that she changed her mind and decided to pay the man who washed her car

A video of a young lady who encountered an unexpected car wash service in Lagos has gone viral online.

The video shows the lady driving through the busy streets of Lagos when a man suddenly approached her car and began to wash it without her permission.

The lady was happy. Photo credit: @kemjiofficial/TikTok

The lady revealed that her car was very dirty, and she had intended to take it to a car wash for proper cleaning.

However, she admitted that she changed her mind and decided to pay the man who washed her car, as seen in the video shared by @kemjiofficial.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Moscolee reacted:

“Are you married?”

Oluwayomiadebajo said:

“That's car wash on the go, abeg give the guy better bar, na him hustle be that.”

Tessy Beauty wrote:

“Its better than begging for money nah.”

Mk Dollars:

“Omg I did this some years ago R god bless those other guys out there and the funny's part is that if give that boy 100 Naira and still make video.”

Big Dreamz:

“The hustle is real in Lagos ...and understanding girlfriend go still collect from the money.”

Miiser:

“Na you dey play that kodak song.”

Emmanuel:

“God time is the best very soon that person that is washing your car is going to turn to you.”

Paige Spiranac:

“You too fine.”

Yinka Adekunle:

“He even carried bucket and napkin.”

Nigerian lady launches all-girls car wash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, identified as Mary Silas, has launched an all-female car wash business in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom.

According to NigerDelta Insider, the car wash service was launched on December 2 and is situated at Jerry's Bar, Edet Akpan Avenue (4 Lane) Uyo.

The Facebook media outlet disclosed that the CEO said it was kickstarted to show women can also do better at jobs popularly known to be done by men.

