Nigerians have reacted to pictures from an all-female car wash business that recently began operation

According to the owner of the car wash, the idea is to showcase that women can also do well in male-dominated businesses

Some internet users noted her female employees rocked short skirts for the unveiling, causing them to question the real motive of the business

A Nigerian lady, identified as Mary Silas, has launched an all-female car wash business in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom.

According to NigerDelta Insider, the car wash service was launched on December 2 and is situated at Jerry's Bar, Edet Akpan Avenue (4 Lane) Uyo.

People have begun patronising her. Photo Credit: NigerDelta Insider

The Facebook media outlet disclosed that the CEO said it was kickstarted to show women can also do better at jobs popularly known to be done by men.

Mary also said the business was not to encourage prostitution and appealed to car owners for patronage, stressing that they are good at what they do.

Pictures from the launch showed her female employees all in short skirts and their customised business t-shirts.

Car owners patronise the all-girls car wash service

In an update on the new business, it was observed that car owners have begun patronising them. Pictures showed the female employees tending to different cars.

Internet users criticised the car wash's employees' mode of dressing, while others hailed them.

Mixed reactions trail the all-female car wash

Kingsley Achile said:

"What man can do woman can never do, we are wired differently and we are not in competition. That car can never be as a clean as when it's washed by a good Male carwhash. Men may come for the Ar!sss sha."

Nsor Ndoma said:

"Imagine the short skirts and their bending self.

"Only wuna really know wetin wuna dey find."

Victor Akpan said:

"Omo customers go rush am ...every good woman there's a good man behind."

Prince Sylvester said:

"Highly commendable entrepreneurship idea,

"But it'll take a whole level of discipline not to fall prey to prostitution."

Journalist Mindset said:

"Some men are use.less & irresponsible....if it was a boy,they won't patronize them...

"And once they didn't succeed on the reason they hurrily went to patronize those ladies_they will now be tarnishing the image of the ladies that they don't have good manner of approach or they don't know how to address customers..."

Lael Iniobong said:

"A woman is working to help herself and family, a man is condemning her. If she is not working now, same gender will say she is lazy etc. Nawa o."

Goodluck Charles said:

"Hmmm .

"I bet ladies won't patronize her, or maybe few but you see all the other car wash centers, they should just go to another state cause no more job for them, infact even their own oga will wash his car(s) here. Well hope there's always update about this place."

