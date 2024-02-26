A heartwarming video of a Nigerian wife who moved to the UK to reunite with her husband after three years has gone viral online

The video captured the moment the Nigerian lady arrived at the airport with her luggage, eager to board the plane

She finally landed in Durham, UK, where her husband was waiting for her and drove her home

A video that shows the emotional reunion of a Nigerian wife and her husband in the UK has melted the hearts of many online viewers.

The video documents the journey of the Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK after being separated from her husband for three long years.

The lady was ecstatic. Photo credit: @airphyna_nayel/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, as shared by @airphyna_nayel, begins with the lady arriving at the airport with her luggage, full of excitement and anticipation.

She then boards the plane that takes her to her destination. She finally reaches Durham, UK, where her husband is waiting for her.

The couple’s story is a testament to their love and endurance and has inspired many people who commented on the video.

