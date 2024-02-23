A pregnant Nigerian lady has sparked reactions online after sharing her funny reason for shedding tears at home

When her concerned husband asked why she was crying, she said her unborn baby asked her to cry

The video created a great platform for women to share their hilarious experiences during pregnancy

An emotional video of a pregnant Nigerian woman crying before her husband has been trending on TikTok.

The lady identified as @preky96 on TikTok was captured lying on the bed in the video and shedding tears.

Pregnant woman says unborn baby asked her to cry Photo credit: @preky96/TikTok

Pregnant woman says baby asked her to cry

The lady first tackled her husband for not asking what was wrong with her when she was visibly in a bad mood.

When he probed further on the reason behind her tears, the funny lady claimed that she was crying because her unborn baby asked her to.

The man who found the scenario hilarious continued pleading with her to stop crying.

Reactions trail video of pregnant woman crying

Netizens have shared different experiences during pregnancy in the comments section.

LOVEE N reacted:

“This is me and my husband. He will be like don't come and give birth to a gyimigyimi for me oh.”

revivalduarah reacted:

“Na lastborn Nottin u won tell me ess na so we dey dok na so God create us.”

@munachi said:

“Me that is not pregnant cry for no good reason sometimes den after crying I fell okay.”

Amenze cosmetics said:

“That is how I woke around 3 am crying that I want to go and meet my mum.”

Omehbeloved said:

“Sometimes you just want to cry so you can feel better no reason.”

Bella's backup said:

“I never get belle but my man dey face this one imagine when I get am, it's called double promotion.”

@the Ts reacted:

“God help all pregnant women A dis tin called pregnancy omens.”

Adebimpe commented:

“I was actually crying in the morning cos my husband didn't ask me how I'm feeling today.”

@larose said:

“My whole pregnancy.”

@tahiru422 said:

“My husband will say should I help you too cry.”

@damieytee collections said:

“This happened to me during my first trimester.”

Watch the video below:

Pregnant lady in tears over rejection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Nigerian lady who got pregnant has shared a video showing her crying as she lamented her situation.

The lady, @dabbieofficial2, said she had to do her pregnancy test twice to be sure, and they both turned out positive. She added that she does not know how her parents would take the news.

The lady revealed that she got pregnant when her relationship with her man hit the rock. Confused about the steps forward, she said: "He doesn’t even take my calls. What will I do I really wanna keep this child."

