A Nigerian lady has shared how her husband reacted after he found out that antenatal was only N5k

The pregnant lady confessed on TikTok that she had been taking N50k from him for antenatal fees

Netizens who watched the video took to the comment section to recount their antenatal experiences

A pregnant Nigerian lady was recently busted by her husband after lying to him about her antenatal fees.

The lady with the handle @presh4521 on TikTok revealed in her post that she had been hiking the antenatal fees.

Man discovers wife lied about antenatal fee Photo credit: @presh_xoxo/TikTok

Lady collects N50k from husband for antenatal

According to her, she had been collecting N50k from her husband to go for antenatal.

The smart man however discovered that the fee charged at the hospital for antenatal was just N5,000.

A funny video showed the woman showing how she knelt to beg her husband after he realised that she had been lying to him.

"POV: my husband found out that antenatal money is not 50k but 5k," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady gets busted for lying

The video has been trending on TikTok as mothers share their experiences during antenatal.

@dorabeauty reacted:

“My husband called my sister in law that is a nurse and ask her how much for antenatal she said whatever ur wife tell u is the truth.”

Mim reacted;

“What if d husband na doctor wetin person go do pls help a sister.”

@joy said:

“God forgive me because I don't collect pass 2m.”

Qwinkaldre said:

“God have mercy on my husband because he go suffer.”

ADERONKE commented:

“Which hospital abeg cos paid 30 plus.”

SPECIAL GODSPOWER said:

“I Dey collect 20k.”

Nonos_Signature reacted:

“My own is 40k o private hospital.”

Ugochi said:

“You go explain tire no evidence.”

Shugal gurl said:

“I can't wait to collect my own antenatal money.”

Mimisco baby said:

“God have mercy on my future husband because he go hear word.”

Source: Legit.ng