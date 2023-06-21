A Nigerian lady who got pregnant for her ex-boyfriend who would not accept responsibility cried

The lady said that she did not know how to handle it and was even at a loss of what to tell her parents

People who reacted to her video had mixed reactions as some encouraged her, telling the lady she would be the best mum

A pretty Nigerian lady who got pregnant has shared a video showing her crying as she lamented her situation.

The lady (@dabbieofficial2) said she had to carry her pregnancy test twice to be sure, and they both turned out positive. She added that she does not know how her parents would take the news.

The lady is confused about what to do about her situation. Photo source: @dabbieofficial2

Source: TikTok

Lover rejected pregnancy

She questioned:

"God why at this point?"

The lady revealed that she got pregnant when her relationship with her man hit the rock. Confused about the steps forward, she said:

"He doesn’t even take my calls....what will i do I really wanna keep this child."

Some of those who watched her video tried to encourage her. They said she would make a great mother.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hardmex_Richie asked:

"You do ouch abi you no do?"

Darling said:

"Ahm actually passing through this right now."

Hafeez Olamide said:

"Please don’t take a regret on yourself. You’ll be the best mum for your child. Please stay strong and don’t think over it again."

Í ź ú Dinero said:

"E sweet you abi e no sweet you?"

cherry-williy said:

"Everything happens for a reason ur going to be a wonderful mum."

Niewehuizen said:

"Don't worry you will make peace with it."

Ola said:

"When una dey oppress us with lomotif you no know."

Butterflybaby09 said:

"You go vacation Abii you no go."

Unknown said:

"Other women making fun of you.they don't know it can happen to anyone even their future children."

