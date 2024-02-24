Global site navigation

“Make Person Tell Dis Girl”: Nigerian Lady Pays Sister N200 Naira to Fan Her, Records Her in the Act

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A Nigerian lady who offered her sister N200 naira to fan her sparked a lot of laughter online
  • The video showed the sister fanning her tirelessly, with excruciating pain and discomfort on her face
  • The woman filmed the scene as she lay on the bed, trying to teach her sister a lesson about earning money

A Nigerian lady who wanted to show her sister the value of hard work and money came up with a funny idea.

She offered her sister N200 naira to fan her for a while, and recorded the whole thing on her phone.

Photo of sisters
The eldest sister was relaxing. Photo credit: @zora107/TikTok
Source: TikTok

The video captured the hilarious moment when the sister was fanning her non-stop, with a look of agony on her face.

The woman was enjoying the cool breeze as she relaxed on the bed, demonstrated how she was teaching her sister a money lesson.

The video as shared by @zora_107 went viral online, as people found it amusing and relatable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Preshy_028 said:

“I told my jnr sis I will pay her #500 to fan me,she said she will pay me 2k instead.”

Onlyonekoksy reacted:

“At least your sister agreed for 200 my 8yo sister told me 200 is small that things are hard I wonder if she's feeding herself.”

Meracu wrote:

“Make person tell dis girl say 200h no get value for this country make she reduce hand.”

Chioma:

“Ise to tell my o r sister to carry me in wheelbarrow carry herin once she drop me Tjust convinced her more to carry me more or i run.”

Omacy:

“Please we need dis Ur sister to help us fan tinubu away from that sit.”

Ekunkechristian:

“At first i thought u where the *irn sis*”

Mide:

“I begged my younger sister to help me sweep today that I will buy her minerals sharp she carry broom SS, that Our last born too like atenu.”

Mekky:

“Not me watching this with my jnr sis, she just dey shout never!!!”

Nigerian lady accuses her younger sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman, Mary Peter Obeten, has cried out on social media over losing her husband to her younger sister, Hannah.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, October 12, Mary claimed Hannah finally succeeded in making her husband hers.

Mary shared pictures of her Husband named Peter, and Hannah.

Source: Legit.ng

