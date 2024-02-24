A Nigerian lady who offered her sister N200 naira to fan her sparked a lot of laughter online

The video showed the sister fanning her tirelessly, with excruciating pain and discomfort on her face

The woman filmed the scene as she lay on the bed, trying to teach her sister a lesson about earning money

A Nigerian lady who wanted to show her sister the value of hard work and money came up with a funny idea.

She offered her sister N200 naira to fan her for a while, and recorded the whole thing on her phone.

The eldest sister was relaxing. Photo credit: @zora107/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video captured the hilarious moment when the sister was fanning her non-stop, with a look of agony on her face.

The woman was enjoying the cool breeze as she relaxed on the bed, demonstrated how she was teaching her sister a money lesson.

The video as shared by @zora_107 went viral online, as people found it amusing and relatable.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Preshy_028 said:

“I told my jnr sis I will pay her #500 to fan me,she said she will pay me 2k instead.”

Onlyonekoksy reacted:

“At least your sister agreed for 200 my 8yo sister told me 200 is small that things are hard I wonder if she's feeding herself.”

Meracu wrote:

“Make person tell dis girl say 200h no get value for this country make she reduce hand.”

Chioma:

“Ise to tell my o r sister to carry me in wheelbarrow carry herin once she drop me Tjust convinced her more to carry me more or i run.”

Omacy:

“Please we need dis Ur sister to help us fan tinubu away from that sit.”

Ekunkechristian:

“At first i thought u where the *irn sis*”

Mide:

“I begged my younger sister to help me sweep today that I will buy her minerals sharp she carry broom SS, that Our last born too like atenu.”

Mekky:

“Not me watching this with my jnr sis, she just dey shout never!!!”

Source: Legit.ng