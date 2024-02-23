An emerging video has shown a kindhearted Igbo man distributing money to Hausa and Yoruba folks

The beneficiaries formed a queue as they excitedly received the cash while people praised the Igbo man

Many internet users commended the Igbo man for his kind gesture, while others seized the opportunity to preach oneness

Amid the economic hardship in the country, an Igbo man was spotted sharing wads of cash to Yoruba and Hausa people in a queue.

Legit.ng could not ascertain the location of the kind gesture but his act was well-received by the beneficiaries.

TikTok user, @dsat28chuks29, shared the clip online with the caption, "Igbo man sharing thousands of naira to Yoruba and Hausa."

In the clip, people hailed the unidentified man for his kindness. Chants of 'Odogwu' rent the air.

There were some folks around him to ensure the queue was organised.

Legit.ng recalled how a Yoruba lady had begged Igbo traders to return to Lagos.

People hail the Igbo man's gesture

zeus said:

''Make we show them say we better pass them."

Erudite Anderson said:

"Baba no dey even look face."

Emmanuel said:

"There's love in sharing ..Igbo doesn't hate anybody they should give us chance to rule Nigeria and fix it."

Henry chukwuebuka said:

"The rejected stone now is now the pillar stone

"Una mind no go touch ground."

bueaty❤️ maintain said:

"No Dey push them because they are human beings like you please share with love and care please we are one please and thanks for your understanding."

TONY CRUZ said:

"I love this make we do them yeye Small o God of umu Igbo thank you for making us proud."

Bluperry said:

"Am Yoruba. Thank u Igbos my father was there that how we were able to eat we have been hungry since."

Igbos first race to discover wealth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Ooni of Ife had said the Igbos were the first race to discover prosperity and wealth.

He noted that the Igbo race did so through their ancestral background, the lineage of Obatala, a Yoruba demigod (Orisha).

The Ooni of Ife, during an interview, also spoke about the Igbo race and its connection with the Jews.

He stated categorically that the Jews originated from the Igbo race and not the other way around.

The Oba Enitan went further to state that the Igbo race is older and has been around long before the Jews.

