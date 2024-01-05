A video of a Yoruba lady appealing to Igbo businessmen and women to return to Lagos state has got many people talking

In the clip, the lady maintained that things have not been the same since Igbo traders travelled to their various hometowns for Christmas

Her emotional video was greeted with nice words from many Igbo people as netizens united in love despite ethnic differences

A Yoruba lady has cried out on social media, urging Igbo traders to make haste and return to Lagos.

The lady, who spoke mainly in Yoruba, stated that the Christmas celebration has since ended and that Igbos should resume their businesses in the Southwestern state.

She lamented the dryness of markets since Igbos travelled home for Christmas. Photo Credit: @thebigpopz

Source: TikTok

According to her, the markets have been dry since Igbo traders travelled home for Christmas, lamenting how hunger has dealt with her.

She said nice things about Igbo traders as she begged them. Her video was shared on TikTok and stirred mixed reactions.

It was also well-received by many Igbos.

Watch the video below:

Her appeal sent netizens into a frenzy

CutiesCloset said:

"All my vendors for market are 98% Igbos....I no see order takeI just dey refund customers money up and down."

realanthony_8 said:

"Lol na only Christmas we went oo imagine we live totally."

Rising Sn said:

"Ur video made me cry , Yoruba guy called ayoola accommodated me here in PH till I got mine own apartment .... I will never forget."

Cabana said:

"A Yoruba man was the first person that show me light wen I was nobody we love you."

wind of favour said:

"We love you sis, I know Yoruba are good. it's just politicians wanting to split us for their selfish gain."

Terapee said:

"Tinubu let them go to their villages by cutting down transport fare for them but they are still against him."

AYIKA said:

"Yoruba people are peace loving people our problem is bad governance."

Abidemi said:

"It's a shame on Lagos government for being tribalistic."

