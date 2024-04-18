A Nigerian youth has taken to social media to celebrate acquiring an electric bicycle worth $2k (over N2.3 million) in Canada

He flaunted his new acquisition online and captured the moment it was unboxed and set up for use

Internet users joined the young man in celebrating his electric bicycle purchase with encouraging thoughts

Months after moving to Canada, a Nigerian man has purchased an electric bicycle.

The excited youth took to social media platform TikTok to announce his bicycle feat as he celebrated himself.

He bought an electric bicycle in Canada. Photo Credit: @ironmoney06

Source: TikTok

@ironmoney06 noted that the electric bicycle was his first acquisition in Canada and revealed it cost him $2k (over N2.3 million).

"2k dollars that’s now about 1.8million naira," he wrote.

He shared a video which captured when he unboxed the electric bicycle. Netizens celebrated along with him.

Another Nigerian man had bought a car barely 10 days after he relocated to Canada.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's electric bike purchase

anyilink said:

"Abroad will humble you before you get driving license and you must go to work, congratulations guy."

mickymillz said:

"Hope the amount you bought is not the same amount with small car."

Phellype said:

"Congratulations bro..na step by step..

"Nothing pass mobility."

KO SI said:

"No be small money bro."

SirVin said:

"Congratulations bro May God continue to bless ur hustle."

Eda_1300 said:

"No carry am go north York oo or else nah you go post say you lost your bike again."

jack Williams said:

"Na update be this .....abet I go need the pictures of those white men that fix the bicycles."

danielbogart2288 said:

"Buy chain oo, oyibo sef get Anini dem thief pass black man."

Man buys car after moving to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who relocated to Canada had bought a Honda Civic car.

The car owner, Abwire, posted a video of the Honda Civic using his TikTok account, and his friends and followers joined to celebrate with him.

Abwire revealed to his followers that the money he used to buy the car was his first salary in Canada. He said it was his first pay as a Canadian resident, and he used it to bless himself with the white-coloured Honda Civic.

Source: Legit.ng