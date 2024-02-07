A Nigerian man working as a cleaner in the Uk has replied those who looked down on his job online

The hardworking man said that he would gladly continue being a cleaner as a sacrifice for his children's future

A few people thronged his comment section to encourage him and told him his better than many workers in Nigeria

A young Nigerian man dumped all pride and travelled abroad to seek a better opportunity as a cleaner.

The man (@omoakure01) shared a video of one of the days he was at work. He was very happy to be making ends meet in the UK.

The man scrubbed a toilet during his shift. Photo source: @omoakure01

Source: TikTok

Cleaning job in UK

In his video, he said: "Better to do cleaner in the UK...". Many people admired his determination to succeed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Days after his initial clip, he released another as a response to those who tried to look down on his cleaner job.

He said he is a hustler, and being a cleaner in the UK is a way of making a huge sacrifice for his kids.

Watch his latest video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

klaywestly said:

"Na you post watin make dem give u insult bro,make u quiet."

diranadebayo said:

"Agba cleaner, what will they call those of us in warehouse bayiii Agba alabaru."

Yinklay said:

"Baba pls, I need links for cleaning jobs oh. I enter for December. no job since. I dey feel your vibes. abeg Link me. I dey Bilston for West Midlands."

ABIOLA LAWAL said:

"Anybody that say u are a cleaner will never make it in Life the hussel is real here gbogbo yin oni jeeyan u all think is easy for us here."

nifemi_positivity said:

"Please help me, I wan relocate."

truebelievers of God/jesus said:

"No matter what God will bless and give u something better."

moriah1231 said:

"My dear brother.....do your cleaning job with pride.....level 14 for Naija no collect reach you."

adaghejudith said:

"God will perfect all that concerns u bro,and ur hustle for your children will never go in vain ,u will reap the fruit of your labor lagbara eledunare."

Doctor doing cleaning job abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who relocated to Canada started working in a warehouse in a bid to make ends meet.

The man (@drdondada) sat in the warehouse, looking sad. He touched his head slightly and shook it in regret.

Source: Legit.ng