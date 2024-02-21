A Nigerian lady has shared her boyfriend’s reaction after he discovered that she made away with his clothes

In a WhatsApp voice note, he expressed intense anger and asked why she can't leave his clothes alone

Netizens in the comments section reacted to the video with many recounting similar experiences

A Nigerian man got infuriated after finding out that his girlfriend left his house with some of his clothes.

The girl identified as @marvy_005 on TikTok revealed that she had gone back to school with her boyfriend's clothes.

Girl secretly takes boyfriend's clothes to school Photo credit: @marvy_005/TikTok.

Boyfriend enraged as girlfriend takes his clothes

Shortly after she left for school, her boyfriend sent a hot voice note to her expressing his frustration over her act.

In the voice note, he lamented anytime he wanted to go out, he would discover that he was short of clothes with nothing to wear.

Speaking in vernacular, he said:

“All my clothes for house, na em you carry. I go bath I go wan wear clothes I no go see. Na your own I go dey see. I do know if I wan to wear your top.”

Reactions as man tackles girlfriend

The voice note has ignited reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Enny said:

“You want make he dey wear ur crop top to.”

@ddbaby said:

“Return e cloth na ehh fine girl.”

Mabby Batush said:

“Ole oooo ah Fyn girl like you.”

Unbeatable1111 reacted:

"I don see my second e, I don't know why their clothes is always nice and baba will be calling me thief which am not a thief.”

Perfect-Loner said:

“Relationship sha sweet.”

Big Baby Wural said:

“Make he wear your own top na.”

Aboki Waya said:

“You nor carry him slippers sef he still dey talk.”

RMBE said:

“Make he wear your crop top.”

Watch the video below:

