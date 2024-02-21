A trending video of a doting Oyinbo father backing his baby in public has impressed netizens on social media

In the lovely clip, the man walked proudly at the mall with his baby strapped on his back with a wrapper

Netizens who watched the video applauded the man in the comments section for being a ’husband material’

An Oyinbo man married to a Nigerian woman has melted the hearts of many with his heartwarming gesture.

He was captured in a viral video walking inside a mall with his baby strapped on his back.

Oyinbo dad backs his baby Photo credit: @justme3023/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Oyinbo man proudly cares for his baby

The Oyinbo man identified as @just_me3023b on TikTok backed his baby perfectly and walked with so much pride as a father.

He walked into the mall with the baby tied with a wrapper on his back not minding what anyone would say.

His expertise in the act sparked lots of reactions from netizens who commended him for looking after his child.

He captioned the video:

“You are white married to an African woman. Husband material.”

Reactions as Oyinbo man backs his baby

The video has ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

@kinyvanka said:

“Is your husband not having single brothers or friends asking for myself it's urgent please.”

Eme@1993 said:

“This guy carry pikin pass woman.”

odunola055 said:

“I'm single. please i need a boyfriend who's broke and has nothing to offer.”

Dr. Racheal said:

“Husband of the year.”

kehindelawal822 Keeny said:

“The best position which my mother back me when i was s child God bless my mother and all the mothers in the world.”

@missNk commented:

“Carry your baby in a way he or she will be very comfortable and most babies feel very comfortable with this particular one.”

Explore said:

“I will follow you because of my African Sister.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng