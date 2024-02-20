A trending video of a toddler giving her father a stern attitude as he returned home has sparked reactions online

The man had been away for one year and was expecting excitement from his little girl but that was not the case

In the viral clip, the little girl looked at him and immediately turned around to walk away with a straight face

A little girl’s epic reaction to seeing her biological father after one year apart has been making headlines.

The toddler walked away from her father immediately after her mother opened the door and she saw him.

Little girl runs after sighting her father Photo credit: @pchiak3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Toddler gives dad stern attitude

In the video shared by @pchiaks3 on TikTok, the little girl was also captured resisting her father when he tried to hug her.

Her father’s one-year absence from her life had probably wiped out most of their memories together.

The video was captioned:

“My daughter's reactions seeing her dad after a year.”

Reactions as toddler runs from dad

Netizens shared their opinions in the comments section.

@genevieveobianuju said:

“She is not happy, and the father no dey romantic €, throw that bag away and grap that baby.”

@okeyjazzy reacted:

“My daughter did the same too after a year a few days later we became best pals.”

@henry Chuks said:

“Please did this video have part 2? cos I'm thinking of my own too.”

@symlord4 reacted:

“Who noticed the man was seriously looking at the wife Belle...lol.out for one year.”

Rare commented:

“It's the attitude for me.”

Verababy said:

“Ma please show us their video when they settle.”

Asatonero commented:

“My daughter's reactions on seeing her dad last @December but after some time they become.”

@nnekarosemary1 said:

“She's like...better go back from where you're coming from kids are dramatic.”

Watch the video below:

Lady reunites with son after many years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian boy screamed for joy and hugged his mother tightly as they reunited many years after she left. According to the woman, she left him when he was four and expressed joy that he could still recognise her.

The mother said he did not know she was coming, and in a clip she shared, the boy was all over her as he beamed with an infectious smile. He hugged her several times and pleaded with his mum never to leave him, saying she should take him along instead.

On the other hand, the woman expressed surprise at how grown her son had become, adding that she missed him. "I finally met my son after so many years. I left him since he was 4 but he still recognised me. He didn't know I was coming back but his excitement melted my heart. "All thanks to my maker for this opportunity to see him again," she wrote in the clip. The reunion clip melted hearts on social media.

Source: Legit.ng