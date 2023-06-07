A Nigerian man did not take it lightly with a suspected thief who stole his fuel without his consent

According to the story, he woke up to find out that someone from his estate had emptied the fuel he kept for personal use

The furious man sent a hot WhatsApp message on his estate's group chat ordering the thief to return his fuel

A trending WhatsApp message of a Nigerian man raging over his stolen fuel has set tongues wagging.

The young man in his message, bitterly complained about a suspected criminal getting into his space and stealing his fuel.

Man blows hot after his fuel was stolen

According to him, the person who stole the fuel was living in the same estate with them and he marvelled at the level of wickedness.

He went ahead to give the criminal about 12 hours till morning to return the fuel or face his wrath.

The WhatsApp chat has caused a frenzy online as netizens question the young man for raging over fuel. However, many others understood his situation.

Social media reactions

Durkio45 said:

"Stealing someone’s fuel this peeked is like taking his life for ransom."

Dorman Trills commented:

"When the fuel come him way, him face am so wetin you wan send again abi na generator lol."

Tolu Ayodele commented:

"Na who get mind go last, he fit no return am make baba no see tomorrow evening."

Propeller added:

"Because of fuel you won kill person. You get luck e no kill you carry your blood join."

See the post below:

