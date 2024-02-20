“My Love”: Indian Bride Speaks Igbo to Her Nigerian Husband on Her Wedding Day
- An Igbo-speaking Indian bride, who wedded a Nigerian man became an online sensation with her video
- The delighted Indian lady, on her wedding day, started to recite the Igbo words after seeking permission
- The words were a romantic message to her husband, who is Nigerian, and the Indian bride expressed her love openly
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A charming Indian bride, who tied the knot with a Nigerian man spoke Igbo on her wedding day.
The overjoyed Indian lady, who looked radiant on her special day, began to utter the Igbo words with confidence after apologising in advance that she might not be able to pronounce some of them correctly.
The words were a heartfelt declaration of love to her husband, who hails from Nigeria, and the Indian bride showed her affection for him openly in his native language.
The video, shared by @_pstprecious has received thousands of views and comments from people who were impressed by the bride’s linguistic skills and the couple’s intercultural marriage.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Watch the video below:
Oyibo man speaks Yoruba with flawless accent
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Oyibo man who spoke Yoruba like a native stunned a street vendor in a video that has gone viral on Instagram.
The woman, who was selling outside the street, said she was working on her British accent. However, she was surprised when an Oyibo man who came to patronise her started conversing with her in the Yoruba language with a flawless accent.
The woman was shocked and amused by the unexpected encounter and asked where he had learned the language.
Oyinbo man lands in Lagos, speaks Yoruba language
In another related story, Legit.ng reported that an interesting YouTube video shared by Sabbatical has shown the moment an Oyinbo man entered Nigeria for a tour.
In the video, the man was seen interacting with people at Elegushi Beach, Lagos, where he met some young men before going to eat Jollof rice at a restaurant.
But he also did something interesting as he spoke a few words of Yoruba Language and even used it to 'confuse' an Hausa man who does not understand the language.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng