A charming Indian bride, who tied the knot with a Nigerian man spoke Igbo on her wedding day.

The overjoyed Indian lady, who looked radiant on her special day, began to utter the Igbo words with confidence after apologising in advance that she might not be able to pronounce some of them correctly.

The words were a heartfelt declaration of love to her husband, who hails from Nigeria, and the Indian bride showed her affection for him openly in his native language.

The video, shared by @_pstprecious has received thousands of views and comments from people who were impressed by the bride’s linguistic skills and the couple’s intercultural marriage.

Watch the video below:

