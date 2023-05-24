A video of an Oyibo man speaking Yoruba with proper intonations has gone viral on Instagram

An Oyibo man who spoke Yoruba like a native stunned a street vendor in a video that has gone viral on Instagram.

The woman, who was selling outside the street, said she was working on her British accent.

Oyibo man shows off his Yoruba fluency. Photo credit: @tundednut Source: Instagram

Oyibo man with a Yoruba accent

However, she was surprised when an Oyibo man who came to patronise her started conversing with her in the Yoruba language with a flawless accent.

The woman was shocked and amused by the unexpected encounter and asked where he had learned the language.

The video has attracted thousands of views and comments from social media users impressed by the Oyibo man’s mastery of Yoruba.

Some praised him for embracing the culture and promoting the language, while others joked that he must have a Yoruba girlfriend or wife.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ifeoluwapobabalola7 reacted:

"Wow... this guy's Yoruba sweet pass my own sef."

@shapewearsandmore said:

"This one do hijack yoruba from we yoruba people o, ewo bio se so yoruba ijinle, afi bi eni to gbe labule."

@asofamousmusic wrote:

"IDAN IBILE OYINBO."

@iam_djacegold commented:

"If the camera didn't captured his face l'll definitely deny that's white man speaking, well I'm not really surprised, nah so one Italy man for Peckham called me ldan few days back, I was shocked. Yoruba gradually colonising this folks for London."

Woman prepares Oyinbo men for wedding, teaches them Yoruba dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video captured the moment some Oyinbo men danced while wearing traditional Nigerian attire.

In the viral video, the men appeared highly dedicated to their training, as they could be viewed following the instructions religiously.

Their instructor, a woman, wore a traditional attire popular in Nigeria, but hers was a different colour from her trainee's.

