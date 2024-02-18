An old video of late Nigerian musician Mohbad proposing to his wife Wunmi made waves way online

the young wisdom recently recounted the lovely moments she shared with her late husband

Following that, she shared a clip from her archives showing the moment the ex-Marlian signee lightly expressed his affection, which made the rounds online

The late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, well known as Mohbad, moved people to tears over the admirable bond he shared with his wife, Wunmi.

A video of him playfully proposing marriage to his woman made the rounds online after the young widow reminisced over the good times she shared with the deceased.

After her lengthy outcry, Wumi took to her Instagram story to share a goofy video of the moment the ex Marilin signee proposed to her and captioned it:

"The husband of my youth."

In the video, the late singer is seen wearing a black suit and laughing while pretending to hold a ring.

Moments later, he fell down on his knees to confess his love for his woman, saying, "Baby, will you marry me?"

When he asked the question, the people around him burst out in laughter because of Mohbad's funny countenance.

See the clip below

