Children and adults alike gathered to cheer Super Eagles' goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, as he bagged a chieftaincy title

Nwabali performed impressively at the just concluded CAF African Cup of Nations held in Cote d'Ivoire

His people of Egbema in Rivers state honoured him with the chieftaincy title of 'Ugo Egbema' after he made them proud

After his sterling performance in Ivory Coast, Stalenly Nwabali has been conferred with a chieftaincy title by his people.

Nwabali is from Egbema, Rivers state, and his people were proud of his performance which is why they honoured him.

Nwabali made Nigeria and his people proud. Photo credit: X/@PoojaMedia and Getty Images/MB Media.



In a video, the shot-stopper was seen waving at children and other young people who gathered to cheer him.

He was conferred with the title of 'Ugo Egbema' (the Pride of Egbema). The video was posted by photojournalist, @pooja.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Stanley Nwabali bags chieftancy title

@aprokonurse_ commented:

"Imagine if he had won the AFCON."

@dyk_footballng said:

"The rich will always get richer thats the order of the day in Nigeria. I believe all the money they are spending to welcome Nwanbali wouldn't be spent if it was for something that is meant to benefit the people of that village."

@whykavelli commented:

"Well deserved. Congratulations my Numero uno."

@champ_432 said:

"He deserved it that man really tried for Nigeria during the Afcon."

@FrankWriter1 commented:

"Your story can change when you least expected it, but you just have to put in the work. Congrats, Stanley."

@okanga0 remarked:

"In this life. Just do your work well. Things will fall in place for you."

@Gibson_IZ commented:

"This is good to inspire the younger generation that they can be a hero like him."

@NdifrekeNtuk remarked:

"This is the right time for him to contest for a political position. Na straight win."

Nwbali's club shows him support

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagle's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, got the support of Chippa United, the team he plays for in South Africa.

A statement by the team's chairman described Nwabali as a revelation which has brought positivity to Chippa United.

The statement disclosed that Chippa United's chairman was behind the Super Eagles as the team faced the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

