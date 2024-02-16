A corps member has shared a funny video showing how she turned into a river goddess at NYSC orientation camp

Sharing a video of herself acting like a goddess, she disclosed how she partook in the drama on cultural day

Netizens who reacted in the comments section applauded her massively stating that she killed the role

A Nigerian corps member has shared how she transformed from a ‘baddie’ into a river goddess at her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

The youth corps member identified as @fantah on TikTok shared a video of herself acting like a goddess alongside other ladies.

Corps member acts like river goddess Photo credit: @fantah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Corper switches from slay queen to goddess

In the video, she was dressed in a white wrapper with white chalk around her eyes and a white bead on her neck.

She was captured alongside other ladies in the same attire and some young men dressed in red.

In the interesting clip, the lady shook her body like she was possessed with a calabash in her hands.

The way she was able to perfect the role sparked reactions from people who wondered if she was what she portrayed. However, she assured her followers that the act was only for cultural day.

She wrote:

“Please I'm not possessed, it was our cultural day and this was my role.”

Reactions as lady plays role of goddess

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

God's kid said:

“Them turn baddie to river goddess.”

SamuelKenoya_ said:

“Tha laws what is happening there?”

Only_1 bolu said:

“Who do you like this Jessica.”

@ann_stashia reacted:

“Big Fanta don turn babalawo.”

CAKESINENUGU-T.T.F said:

“Were you an ezenwanyi before coz you acted well.”

Ohemma||The Content Creator said:

“This babe you won't kill me.”

Pettitesize said:

“What's going on.”

The Vicky Edward | Creator said:

“No be small something.”

Providence Evi said:

“Babes you did very well.”

Watch the video below:

Corper gifts parents cash, 2 smartphones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind daughter who recently completed her one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme showed great gratitude to her parents.

The lady (@raybeautyempire) withdrew a little from her saved allawee and bought two smartphones for her parents to appreciate them. She said she wanted them to have them as gifts for all the prayers they have done for her. The lady took the phones to the village.

The ex-corps member did not meet her mother, so she gave her father his phone and a bundle of cash for him. The lady later found her mum and gave her hers. The woman expressed her gratitude with a shout in a video.

Source: Legit.ng