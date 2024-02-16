A viral video has showcased a lady who went into labour on the day of her pregnancy photoshoot

The photographer was heard in a video trying to calm the lady who was already frantic and in so much pain

The trending video ignited lots of reactions from netizens who recounted their labour experiences

A pregnant lady's photoshoot session was taken over by unannounced labour cramps.

In a video shared by @onlyawureruth1 on TikTok, she was seen on the ground groaning in pain as her labour started.

Pregnant woman goes into labour during photoshoot Photo credit: @onlyawureruth1/TikTok.

Lady in labour on photoshoot day

The lady was already fully dressed in her photoshoot outfit, black turtle neck, and black leggings before her labour started.

She knelt on the ground in so much pain and removed her wig while her photographer kept encouraging and calming her down.

As the pain continued, she stood and went to the restroom as her photographer pleaded with her not to use the toilet.

The woman subsequently had her baby and her joy and excitement knew no bounds.

The video was captioned:

“I still slayed to birth sha. Mission accomplished."

Reactions trail video of lady in labour

The video sparked relatable reactions from netizens who shared their experiences.

T the lady said:

“When I'm in labour this month no one should talk to me until I give birth.”

Rose reacted:

“I know she felt like the weave is causing the pain. Safe delivery mommy.”

@user7836794714824Dimma said:

“She still wear leggings and turtle neck‚ God bless all mothers, safe delivery love.”

@neto said:

“If TikTok no make me go he'll fire eh nothing fit make me.”

@sky princess said:

“Me laughing as am feeling pains too abeg ooo safe delivery to us all.”

User3365882709450 said:

“2 days ago I was suffering from this fel thank God I delivered safely.”

Joycey reacted:

“God will protect you and your baby my it is not easy this is how I feel three days ago my baby is alive God bless all mothers.”

@princess said:

“I experienced this on Tuesday But that god my baby girl is here.”

Pregnant woman displays fine baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman identified as @itsbluex3 on TikTok shared a video showcasing her baby bump without stretch marks.

She reiterated that despite it being her third pregnancy, she has never experienced stretch marks. The happy woman displayed her baby bump and her protruding stomach with no visible sign of a stretch mark.

"When you're on your 3rd baby with no stretch marks," she captioned the video. Her video has gained significant attention, sparking pregnancy and stretch marks discussions. Viewers were amazed by her ability to maintain smooth skin throughout multiple pregnancies.

