A viral video has captured a young lady’s reaction after seeing the car gift that was bought for someone on Valentine's day

The lady could not believe her eyes and her body language made netizens wish that someone would surprise her too

Social media users reacted to the video by sharing their bitter-and-sweet experiences on Valentine's day

A Nigerian lady was shocked to the bones to see a girl receiving an expensive car on Valentine's day.

In a video shared on TikTok by @king.sele, the lady joined a host of others to witness the romantic moment a man gave his girlfriend a valentine.

Girl reacts in shock to lady's car gift Photo credit: @kingsele/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in awe over car gift to girl

Upon sighting the car, she placed her hands on her head and left her mouth agape, expressing utter shock.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It seemed as though she wished to experience such a beautiful moment like that.

The video was captioned:

“She was like God whennnnnnn? Valentine don turn another thing.”

Reactions as girl receives car gift

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Emmy Brown reacted:

“Ooooh it's even Camry.”

Mira_Kemii said:

“Yet, some of us only asked for love and a little attention, and we don't get even that. Well, all fingers are not equal sha.”

Ikechukwu said:

“Nah even red color, I prefer blue.”

Mega Noel reacted:

“Her boyfriend don die today problem.”

DonSpirit FX Academy said:

“She Dey shout I'm I a spoon.”

@bolatito reacted:

“She was like we try again next year.”

@lily's said:

“Nah today the single life pain her.”

WEsther said:

“The car no fine joor.”

@prettyada commented:

“I tell my guy say na purple color I want, na why em no suprise me with car.”

Verified Nwa IgboV said:

“Is like am just escorting you people in this life, I can't even call my mother wish her happy val talkless of buying gift for her chai.”

Watch the video below:

Caring man buys 2 kekes for wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has indeed set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video shared by @nesta_surprise8 showed the moment a lady could not stop crying as her man used N500k to build a money tower for her. He made a bouquet with another N200k. To make sure the lady has a regular source of income, the man bought two brand new kekes for her.

He added an iPhone 14 and a diamond watch to the set of gifts. The wife posed with the new tricycles, and many people in the video's comment section called him the husband of the year.

Source: Legit.ng