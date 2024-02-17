A Nigerian lady has caused quite a stir online as she released a recording of her male neighbour who slept in her room

The lady funnily lamented over how he snored, saying she was tired and may pack out of the vicinity

Mixed reactions have trailed the voice note the lady shared online as people laughed at her neighbour

A Nigerian lady, @lizzytrendz, has shared a funny outcome after she allowed her neighbour to spend the night in her room.

In a TikTok video, @lizzytrendz showed a WhatsApp chat containing a voice recording of her male neighbour snoring.

She recorded him snoring. Photo Credit: @lizzytrendz

"I don tire…I wan pack," she captioned the video shared on TikTok.

The released voice note left internet users in stitches, with some netizens suggesting what they would have done if in her shoes.

The video has amassed over 6k views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

People found the voice note hilarious

Donjay said:

"Generator."

Osayande Happy Maris said:

"If you pack saint go too suffer oh."

Ighodaro precious said:

"See finish nor pass like this Lizzy you for put cotton wool for he nose."

YEET said:

"Omoooo I’ll wake him oo and tell him to stop I don’t like snorers I can’t even sleep."

dwinlarge said:

"After una two don knack finish. E com dey tired na."

Eazi-Cool said:

"You no lie for this one I know him very well."

