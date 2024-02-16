A relationship coach said it might not be the best for women under the age of 30 to rush into marriage as if they are in a hurry

In a TikTok post, the lady said women who rush into marriage before clocking 30 might regret it later in life

According to her, ladies are supposed to use their early and late 20s to put their lives together and not rush into marriage

A Nigerian relationship coach said women getting married early twenties might not be the best thing.

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady, @raezjewels noted that women who get married before the late 20s or before the age of 30 may regret the decision.

She said getting married before the age of 30 might not be the best. Photo credit: TikTok/@raezjewels.

Raez Jewels said the early 20s are supposed to be the formative years of young women and not for marriage.

According to Jewels, women should use those years to decide what they want in life before attempting to settle down.

She said women should not yield to the pressure to fall into the marriage trap early in life.

Her words:

"The pressure to get married starts building up from 25, and once you are 30, it seems as if it's over for you. men troll you while your family make you feel like a failure. Do not yield to all of this pressure, and remain focused for anything that is gotten easy and fast is not quality."

Speaking to Legit.ng in a short chat, Jewels said the best age to get married as a woman is between 27 and 35. She said although, those who get married early do not miss, but some things are better arranged early in life before the stress of marriage sets in.

Her words:

"I believe the right age for a woman to marry is from 27 to 35. I do not believe they miss it in life by getting married early; however, in the long run of the marriage they evolve and crave for someone or something else due to the fact that they have evolved fully in self discovery and maturity. These things are easier achieved in your late 20s to early 30s because marriage and childbirth slows down a woman."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady offers marriage advice

@Perpetual Chioma said:

"I will get married before 23 ooo and my marriage go last well well."

@23_Ivvy said:

"No be by who marry early or late, marriage wey go last go last, person wey go prosper go still prosper."

@Greengold said:

"I am 25 I’m getting married this year oooo."

