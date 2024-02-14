A Nigerian lady celebrated her decision to relocate to her home country after living in Europe for four years

Ruby, who lived in Nigeria for 25 years, said she bade goodbye to living full-time in Germany with no regrets

Her video celebrating the anniversary of her return to Nigeria went viral and sparked discussions on relocation

Ruby, a Nigerian lady, has taken to social media to celebrate moving back to Nigeria to live permanently.

The young lady revealed that she lived in Europe for four years and resided full-time in Germany.

Ruby said she has no regrets. Photo Credit: @missruby_221

Ruby has no regrets leaving Germany

Ruby noted that she has no regrets two years after relocating to Nigeria. While admitting that life in the West African country may not be perfect, she still loves it.

Sharing a video on TikTok where she danced, Ruby wrote:

"It's been almost 2 years since I said goodbye to living full-time in Germany.

"I honestly have not regretted my decision. Nigeria may not be perfect but I so love it here!"

Watch the video below:

Ruby's video fuels emigration talks online

Solomon said:

"I swear I thought Nigeria was so bad until I travelled I understand people abroad are all just faking their smiling posts living in bondage."

Jaunty said:

"She has secured her second address.... when that is achieved omoh you are fulfilled and nothing is keeping you there again ....the goal for me."

Lizzy said:

"And sure you got some money to start life here in Nigeria and a support system."

Benny said:

"Welcome home. But I’m sure you had some good exposure in Germany."

Chachaluv said:

"Sis no place like home. I hope we all get it right someday with good leaders, so all our brothers and sisters will return back home soon. Amen."

Clemco said:

"I have been to like 9 countries, anytime I come to Nigeria I always gain weight. hope u get it."

Josmat said:

"The only best place to live is Nigeria, been to 3 different countries and I can say the only problem we have is our government. Hope I be like you someday."

Couple leave US and return to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had returned to Nigeria after 25 years in the US.

Nneoma, one of their granddaughters, shared a video of the aged couple with the family on TikTok as she narrated how their return home went.

"No one prepares you for the feeling of growing up and seeing the people you love grow older too. I’m going to miss them," she captioned the touching video.

According to Nneoma, her grandparents are more than life partners. She said they are each other's best friends and have been together for 62 years.

Source: Legit.ng