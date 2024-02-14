While the Valentine's Day celebration seems to be going well for some people, it is not the case for a Nigerian baker

The baker claimed she used all her savings in purchasing Valentine packages with the hope of getting patronage

In a video, the heartbroken baker cried out over her situation, moving internet users to pity for her

A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media over her inability to make sales during the Valentine's Day celebration.

According to @bakes_cycj, she shopped for Valentine's Day packages using all her savings.

She said she spent all her savings on Valentine's Day packages. Photo Credit: @bakes_bycj

Source: TikTok

Quite unfortunately, she has not recorded any patronage from people.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the baker could be seen wiping tears from the corner of her eyes.

She was visibly unhappy over her business challenge. Her video touched hearts as it blew up.

While Valentine's Day is recognised across the world, it is not celebrated in seven countries.

Watch the video below:

People encouraged the baker

Zinodicts chef said:

"Na Wetin make me no do pass myself jeje, all the things I bought if I no see order I go use am do cake order jeje."

FortuneGifts said:

"Sorry dear we’re in the same shoes I got frustrated and didn’t post again."

Gomza_42 said:

"I feel u my sister but u will never know one day we will be day we will get there all we can do is move on n let god do his thing."

Chic&Trendy said:

"Sorry dear but who send you ma this gender is different ooh."

Rosgold said:

"Sis l get you same problem here we try again next time."

ese p hair said:

"I for buy but nor man."

Akeredolu Nikky said:

"Make we see Wetin u order na, Abi na ghost buying u wat make we do?"

That Girl said:

"I think say na if customer order then you proceed in getting it."

Source: Legit.ng