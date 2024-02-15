An intentional Nigerian boyfriend derived a mathematical formula to prove his love for his girlfriend

The man said he could not explicitly express his feelings with words, so he decided to use a mathematical formula

The man's method of proving his love for his women sparked hilarious reactions from netizens in the comments section

A Nigerian man has set the bar high for lovers as he derives a mathematical formula to express his love for his girlfriend.

In a handwritten note shared by his girlfriend's friend @Ebytrepreneur on X, he solved a mathematical equation to bolster his love.

According to the man's handwritten note, he didn't know how to express his feelings in words, so he used a formula.

The equation was solved accurately with the formula, and he proved his love for his girlfriend, Kemi.

“My friend's man derived a formula to prove his love. And the formula spelt out "I love Kemi." Ahan, I wasn't familiar with this type of love. Mehnnn. Mehn this is so effing cute. This is so intentional my God.”

The man's rare approach to love has sparked many responses from netizens in the comments section.

@DeraNottz said:

“Man so good in almost all sides of his life. With this piece of value, you'd know. Dammn it is beautiful but I hope it's worth it in the end. I hope it becomes a lifetime relationship.”

@DesignsYe said:

“@ebunoluwa can you please confirm if this calculation is correct. I want to hate.”

@Ritajtimi said:

“So he took his time to write all these.”

@oladesy reacted:

“This one na for babe wey no maths o. I left the group chat!”

@gigi said:

“The bar has been broken!!!!”

@ezele_nick said:

“Does the recipient understand what he wrote?”

@psalmie_ae said:

“Awwww! even if you didn't understand a thing there lol.”

