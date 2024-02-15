A Nigerian man angrily turned down his girlfriend’s Valentine's gift and walked out on her in public

The lady had surprised her boyfriend with balloons and a gift box in a restaurant but he wasn't having any of it

The video which has been trending online sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section

A young man sparked an uproar after he rejected his girlfriend’s surprise Valentine's present and walked out on her.

A video captured the moment the lady walked in with balloons in her hands and an entourage behind her.

Man publicly rejects girlfriend’s Valentine's presents

Her entourage began playing drums immediately after they got to the table of her boyfriend who was waiting for her.

The boyfriend who was not expecting any of that, stood and left while the lady held his shirt, begging him.

The video was captioned:

“Sorry our clients didn't turn out the way it was planned. Fique games solutions sends you love on this day.”

Reactions as boyfriend rejects girl's Valentine's gift

The video has sparked different opinions from netizens who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

@wendy_adammaaaaa said:

“Some have gifts but can’t take, some want gifts but no gift, glory be to our father.”

@mr___presley wrote:

“All of u will keep dating nonsense till una wise.”

@lifeofanobody001 said:

“No way as a guy you should do this even if you no like the girl or the gift just swallow am do like say you want am”

@delu.luisnotthesolulu commented:

“But why thookay just pretend at least you.”

@crea_myhoney said:

“Atleast with this we single go laugh small now..”

@bando.larry reacted:

“This public thing is very embarrassing, not every body can take all the stare and attention, know your partner first oh. No go disgrace yourself.”

@sailorojay said:

“Haaaa!!! If someone does this for me ehnnn na marriage straight ooo!!! I haven't experienced this in my whole life before and I feel some type of way for that girl.”

