A video of a Nigerian lady declining a pastor's marriage proposal has gone viral on social media

The pastor knelt in front of his love interest in church while his congregation eagerly waited for her to accept his proposal

However, the lady who was not having it gave the pastor a 'dirty' slap and walked out of the auditorium

A Nigerian pastor was recently embarrassed by a beautiful lady whom he boldly proposed to in church.

He was first captured in a trending video going on his knees to propose to his church member in front of his congregation.

Lady rejects pastor’s marriage proposal

Church members shouted in excitement as they eagerly waited for the lady to accept the pastor's proposal.

However, the lady who was not interested in marrying the pastor slapped him and walked out of the church leaving the congregation in shock.

Reactions as lady rejects pastor’s proposal

Netizens have shared their thoughts on the video in the comments section.

@ty_phili wrote:

“Firstly, the pastor was wrong to do that in Church. Secondly, the lady did not need to react that way, that’s wrong. Everyone deserves to be loved. She can just say No and walk away, it’s that simple.”

@tatibg_geng commented:

“But someone should know if a person is into him/her or not. So what have they been discussing in their relationship? Na the pastor I blame”

@eniola__sarah reacted:

“I’m more bothered about who added that soundtrack”

@ladyque_1 said:

“She no wan be mummy GO”

@weeeezzzzy wrote:

“Jezebel 1 Pastor 0.”

@emeka_ reacted:

“Had it been she know him now, she give him dirty slap”

@meetpauladean said:

“This is what Christianity has turned into. No more preaching the gospel and saving souls but mediocrity and shamelessness. No wam, I dey game”

@evaxalordiah said:

“Women who do this!!! Please I beg, get SENSE oooooh! Ha. You can hug him and say no behind closed doors, not do nonsense like this.”

