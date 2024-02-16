Two UNILAG Pharmacy lecturers win GC Africa grants for their innovative research projects on novel contraceptives

The grants, worth over US$600,000 in total, are part of a program that supports Africa-led scientific innovations in health

It is fully backed by the Science for Africa Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Two lecturers from the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have been awarded prestigious grants by the Grand Challenges Africa (GC Africa) initiative for their groundbreaking research projects.

Dr. Margaret Ilomuanya and Dr. Mutiat Bolanle Ibrahim, both of whom are experts in their respective fields, received the grants worth over US$600,000 in total for their innovative proposals that aim to address some of the pressing challenges in health and agriculture in Africa.

Dr. Ilomuanya, of the Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, won a grant of US$359,100 for her research titled “The Cervical Mucus Barrier as a Target for Artificial Neural Network Inspired Novel Blends of Electrospun Scaffolds”.

The project seeks to develop a novel contraceptive device that can prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections by mimicking the natural cervical mucus barrier.

Dr. Ibrahim, of the Department of Pharmacognosy, won a grant of US$259,801.30 for her research titled: “Characterisation of Herbal Bioactive for the Development of Spermicides for Female Contraception”. The project aims to identify and characterise herbal compounds that can act as spermicides and provide a safe, effective and affordable alternative to conventional contraceptives.

The two dons were among the 11 African researchers who were announced on Monday, February 12, 2024 as recipients of the key grants under the GC Africa initiative, a flagship program of the Science for Africa Foundation with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

