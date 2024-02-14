A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her 3-month-old baby whom she left at home and stepped out

In the video, the baby who seemed pissed off gave her a 'bombastic side eye' and a stern attitude

Netizens who watched the video were left in stitches as they commented on the hilarious clip

A young mother was shocked to the bones when her three-month-old son gave her a stern attitude upon her return from a hangout.

The lady identified as @shantellvu on TikTok funnily stated that she found herself in so much trouble for leaving him behind.

3-month-old baby gives mother bombastic side eyes

Sharing what transpired, the mother said she had just taken the day off to 'slay' without knowing that her son would be angry.

When she came back and tried playing with her son, he ignored her and kept giving her a bombastic side-eye.

She said in the video:

“Muna baby, what's up with these eyes? Are you angry with me? I don enter one chance.”

Reactions as baby gives mother side eyes

The baby’s attitude sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Joy reacted:

“Am I still your baby or you found another baby? Tell me. Tell me the truth.”

SUCCY commented:

“E be like say children don finish for heaven. God con dey send our ancestors for us oh.”

That girl dimma said:

“He talk plenty things wey u nor hear.”

Olivia said:

“Na my ex be this.”

@chommy reacted:

“This one na ancestor.”

Official said:

“The baby is saying Sabi na u come sleep this night make I see u if I no disturb u no say I no come from heaven.”

Ryder reacted:

“Grandpa I greet you sir.”

@tsnickybella#ee reacted:

“This me looking at my father's people.”

@user6464459630981 said:

“The baby was like go back to where ever your coming back from u this woman I don't have ur time.”

Rita commented:

“Bombastic..?”

@user6930421852327 reacted:

“Children don finish for heaven na our ancestors we dey born nowaday.”

Watch the video below:

Funny baby returns from school in underwear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious video shared on Facebook by a user identified as Senior Pastor has captured the attention of netizens. The funny video showed his adorable little son returning from school wearing only his underwear.

The surprised father repeatedly asked his son where his uniform was, but the child couldn't defend the situation. Although it has remained unclear how the wardrobe mishap occurred, netizens found the entire scene hilarious.

As the video made its rounds on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Many found the incident incredibly cute and heartwarming. The unexpected sight of the little boy confidently strutting home in his underwear brought smiles to the faces of viewers.

