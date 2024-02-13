A stunned mother has shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter meticulously washing her car on her own

The focused little girl was captured in the viral video scrubbing the tyre of the car with her tiny hands

Netizens who watched the clip applauded the little girl for being hardworking and thoughtful at her age

A mother has warmed hearts with a video of her hardworking little daughter washing a car at home.

The woman identified as @karopraiz74 funnily claimed that her daughter who was just two-year-old already ran a car wash.

2-year-old girl washes her mother's car Photo credit: @karopraiz74/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Two-year-old girl goes viral for washing car

The smart girl was captured in the clip seriously washing the car without minding who was watching at the time.

She poured water from one bucket to another, picked up a piece of cloth, and began scrubbing the tyres.

She did it effortlessly like she had already spent so much time learning how to wash cars.

Her mother, who found the scene very hilarious caught it on camera and shared it online with the caption:

“POV: your 2-year-old daughter now runs a car wash.”

Reactions as two-year-old girl washes car

The video sparked hilarious reactions from netizens in the comments section.

@teebago247 said:

“Abeg na 1000$ we Dey charge for our car wash oo na me be manager.”

@woodberry39 said:

“How many day's she use wash the car.”

5'7 Melanin Goddess said:

“CEO Kay's Car Laundry Services.”

Sonia Daniels621 reacted:

“Your automatic car cleaner quick start service oh.”

Olajide said:

“Dear Mum, pls pay my client for the work well done, or else we meet in court.”

@precious28 said:

“So far as I have peace dear you can do it's till the next day.”

@user7305382222280 reacted:

“Water touch the car abi water nor touch em.”

Paris said:

“If she reach to wash now she nogo gree.”

BIG GOD said:

“This girl sabi work from heaven.”

Henrygtime reacted:

“This one don first come life.”

@sugar608 said:

“Is the lifting of water for me.”

Watch the video below:

