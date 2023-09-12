A Nigerian father has shared a video showing how his cute little son went to school and how he returned

The cute little boy who was sent to school in his uniform came back wearing only his underwear

Many netizens found the video incredibly hilarious and reacted in the comments section while others found the boy adorable

A hilarious video shared on Facebook by a user identified as Senior Pastor has captured the attention of netizens.

The funny video showed his adorable little son returning from school dressed in only his underwear.

Dad cries out as son returns from school in only singlet Photo credit: @Senior Pastor Comedian/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Little boy shocks dad as he comes home from school wearing underwear

The surprised father repeatedly asked his son where his uniform was but the child couldn't defend the situation.

Although it has remained unclear how the wardrobe mishap occurred, netizens found the entire scene hilarious.

Netizens react with delight over the little boy’s cuteness

As the video made its rounds on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Many found the incident incredibly cute and heartwarming. The unexpected sight of the little boy confidently strutting home in his underwear brought smiles to the faces of viewers.

Amara Miräx Asinobi reacted:

“He was like ‘abeg free me, classes were so hectic and hot. Had to pull everything off.”

Andrew Braata Clarke said:

“He doesn't wanna talk about it.”

Emmanuella Ojialor Page reacted:

“Children can be so funny and innocent. Sometimes when they do Something annoying instead of getting angry you will burst into laughter. My love for children has no end.”

Seun Oyogho reacted:

“Abi make I born? His cuteness is contagious.”

Bella Adesua reacted:

“If only you knew what he went through today you no go ask am let you should be happy the shoes and socks are complete.”

Faith Abara commented:

“You are lucky He also came back with shoes and socks still carry school bag come back.”

Abigail Thomas Emiowera said:

“Cuteness overload abeg free my guy. He came back with shoe you are asking for uniform. Do you know the stress someone goes through in school?”

Anu Nick said:

“He can't even talk and he's already in school? The child should still be home enjoying the warm of the mother. Sending children to school too early affects their mental development in a long run. It's now a kind of pride to sent children early to school. Please parents you're not doing them any good by sending them to school early, allow them to follow due process.”

Maxey J Nancy said:

“The celebrity felt heavy with clothes on. He decided to remove them and put them inside the bag. What's the bag for after all?”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng