Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, was captured in a touching video looking downcast after losing the AFCON finals

Osimhen was seen leaving the pitch with his head bowed while some officials approached to console him

The video which has been trending on social media ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comment section

A touching video of Nigerian Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, leaving the football field after Ivory Coast emerged winner of the AFCON 2023 games has gone viral.

In the video shared by caf_online on TikTok, he was captured with his head bowed after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals on February 11th ended on a sad note for the Super Eagles.

Victor Osimhen almost in tears after AFCON final Photo credit: @CAF_online/TikTok.

Osimhen emotional over AFCON loss

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had lost to the Elephants of Ivory Coast in the AFCON final.

In a bid to lighten his mood, some officials were seen in the video sympathizing and consoling Osimhen as he left the pitch in a sad mood.

The video was captioned:

“Heads up Victor, you made your country proud.”

Reactions trail video of Osimhen emotionally down

The video sparked reactions from netizens who sympathised with Osimhen and applauded him for the work he put in.

@real_mstar said:

“Love you Victor Osimhen.”

@glory bassey reacted:

“Nigerians gather here let's celebrate our own super Eagles 6). Ivory coast won with their home advantage. But still we are proud.”

____Javier reacted:

“I am Ivorian! and proud. but Victor osimhen is a monster in football he is too strong.”

Sophier said:

“Oshimen I much love from Ghana.”

Gifted reacted:

“I don't care that we lose this match I still love my country Nigeria.”

@favy commented:

“On behalf of the entire Nigeria. We are super proud of you all thank you guys for your undivided effort you guys played well.”

@kingsullyz reacted:

“I wish you the best on your career OSIMHEN. Words can't express how much I love you.”

@Eric commented:

“Still the best striker b na Ghanians cause am, why they support us today.”

Pastor Wiver commented:

“See caf no talk that kind thing again oh, which one be victor osimhen made us proud he made us sad.”

Watch the video below:

