A TikTok video showing Nigerian cheerleaders with a saxophone supporting the Super Eagles at the AFCON competition went viral

The cheerleaders, who were in a large crowd, looked thrilled as they played tunes that many Nigerian fans recognised

The Super Eagles, who had performed well in the AFCON tournament, aimed to beat the host country, Ivory Coast

A captivating video of Nigerian cheerleaders supporting their national team with a saxophone at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition has gone viral on TikTok.

The video shows a large group of cheerleaders, dressed in green and white, cheering for the Super Eagles with enthusiasm and energy.

The cheerleaders were so excited. Photo credit: @artbeatblaze/TikTok

Source: TikTok

They played catchy tunes on the saxophone that many Nigerian fans associated with their team’s matches.

The Super Eagles, who had shown great skill and determination in the AFCON tournament, is set to face a tough challenge against the host country, Ivory Coast, in the finals.

The saxophonists are expected to be there to lift their spirits and inspire them to victory with their melodious music.

The video as shared by @kingivraheem has received thousands of likes and comments from TikTok users who praised the cheerleaders for their creativity and patriotism.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Topblokel said:

“Since I was born and now im getting old, Nigerian supporters club sing only this song. Why?”

Akanjin3 reacted:

“Ghana go think say na judgement day be this.”

Lolo Folly:

“After SA equalized the goal, the stadium was quite but our supporters keep whistling the trumpet that's the only sound in the stadium. We love you.”

Obama Emmanuel:

“For those that don't understand Igbo, the song means, jisi Ike nolu o anyi ge nwe mmeri: Try harder we will win in English.”

Charles:

“That lgb0 song from that trumpet, none igbos don't know the glorious meaning of that song.”

Onozalany:

“Ghana go think say na angel Gabriel dey rapture trumpet.”

Syvia Ecs:

“If you're not a Nigerian sorry oooo.”

Rotam:

“I feel like crying see the one Nigeria we are begging our leader to give us.”

PilotHank:

“Since them born me and I begin watch Ball na only this sound Nigeria supporters dae play.”

2 billion football fans watching AFCON

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals between Nigeria and host nation Ivory Coast, it has been confirmed that over two billion football fans watched the tournament.

This development was disclosed by the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, during a press briefing on Friday, February 9.

He encouraged Africans to take pride in the competition, assuring them that the upcoming edition would surpass expectations.

