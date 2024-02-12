The Super Eagles striker could not hold back his emotions as he witnessed his team miss out on the trophy

A video of his heartbreaking moment went viral and touched many people who offered him words of support

Ivory Coast, who had sacked their coach during the AFCON tournament, clinched the cup after a thrilling final

The Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was overcome with grief as he watched his team fall short of winning the coveted trophy to the host nation.

A video of his devastating moment captured him on the verge of tears and went viral on social media, eliciting sympathy from many people who offered him words of encouragement and praise as shared by @caf_oline.

He was truly devastated. Photo credit: @caf_online/TikTok

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Ivory Coast, who had made a bold decision to sack their coach in the middle of the AFCON tournament, pulled off a remarkable feat by securing the cup after a thrilling match against Nigeria, the 3-time champions and one of the favourites to win the title.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Salisali9663:

“Courage oshimen we love you very much.”

Real_mstar:

“Love you Victor Osimhen.”

Andy Sephora Tieffing:

“I am Ivorian and proud. But really oshimen it's a football monster he is strong.”

KABEER SULEIMAN KABEER:

“Actually osimhen is not ur fault.”

Jennie:

“You tried Oshimen and we also love u.”

Sophie:

“OshimenImuch love from Ghana.”

Evelyn:

“Thank you (you ,osimhen ,we appreciate you).”

Precious Lecrishar:

“The pain went straight back to Lagos, Sunnyside and Hilbrow. thank you lvory Coast for saving us from Noise Pollution.”

Eminence:

“AFCON is for the less previlage we're waiting for world CUp.”

Pruddy:

“Make una tell lwobi to enter modeling oooo na that one dey pain me pass.”

User5158450261351:

“We love you oshimen.”

Glory bassey:

“Nigerians gather here let's celebrate our own super Eagles ivory coast won with their home advantage but still we are proud of you.”

Prophet speaks about Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Joshua Iginla has commented on the position of Nigeria's talisman, Victor Osimhen, in the Super Eagles.

The cleric said Osimhen was not the player scoring the goals for Nigeria; however, he was the most talked about player on the Super Eagles team.

Prophet Iginla then urged his congregation to always fit into their role properly, adding that it is not always about being at the front but about fitting into one's position properly.

Source: Legit.ng