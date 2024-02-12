A Nigerian lady was dragged on social media because her dream about how the AFCON final would pan out did not sit well with Nigerians

Hours after she shared her dream online, the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire beat the Super Eagles to win their third AFCON cup

Following the Super Eagles' loss to the tournament's hosts, Nigerians from all walks of life reacted to the premonition

A Nigerian lady, Adunni, has gone viral over her dream regarding the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final that was played on Sunday, February 11.

In a tweet on X hours , Adunni revealed that she had a dream where Cote d'Ivoire won the Super Eagles by a lone goal.

She dreamt that Cote d'Ivoire won the AFCON 2023. Photo Credit: Sia Kambou, X/(@dunniszn_)

Source: Getty Images

She added that the match would be a tough one. :

"I had a dream Ivory Coast won Nigeria sha by 1:0, but the match is going to be a tough one."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Though the hosts did not win by the scoreline had dreamt of, it was a tough match.

Cote d'Ivoire became a , shattering the hearts of millions of Nigerians.

Before the match, Adunni was labelled a prophet of doom and bashed by Nigerian fans over her dream.

See her tweet below:

People react to her AFCON final dream

@Abidemi8990 said:

"Aduni Aduni Aduni? How many times I call u??Walaih u go tell us when u turn Joseph later tonight. That one na nightm@re incase you don’t know!!"

@ValidUro said:

"That's why we tell everyone to eat good food b4 they sleep. And also eat at the right time."

@gizzle_pablo said:

"Has any of your dreams in the past come to pass?

"Please take this question very seriously .

"Your answer could make me millions by tonight."

@Holar000 said:

"Go back to sleep and wake up before the match come back here and tell me what you see."

@gideonjunior_ said:

"Next time u Dream this kain dream stay in the dream don’t wake up."

@iamBoaz_ said:

"Ala werey le ma n la.

"The day you dream say dem dash you money.

"How much you collect when you wake up."

@campusblaze said:

"Things that are meant to be left unsaid, I just hope you don’t regret this at the end of today."

Tinubu reacts to Super Eagles loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President on the Super Eagles' loss to Cote d'Ivoire.

He lauded the team, coach, staff, and management for their dedication and perseverance, recognising the challenges they overcame with increasingly impressive performances on their journey to the finals.

The president encouraged Nigerians to stay optimistic, highlighting our significant triumph in earning admiration across Africa and the globe through our perseverance, discipline, and resolve on the field.

Source: Legit.ng