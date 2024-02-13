Super Eagles players were spotted leaving their hotel rooms following the conclusion of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023

They looked handsome in matching green senators and were mobbed by excited fans and football lovers

Midfielder Alex Iwobi, who has been the subject of cyberbullying, was all smiles as people took pictures with him

Following the to Cote d'Ivoire in the AFCON final, Nigerian players were seen preparing to leave Abidjan.

CAF-accredited journalist Kachi Okafor shared a video of Super Eagles players leaving their hotel rooms together.

The players all rocked matching green senators. Photo Credit: (@kachiokafor_)

The coach and his players looked dapper in matching green senators and were escorted out of the hotel premises by security personnel.

Fans could be seen following them around in a bid to have selfie moments. The boys were welcoming and took pictures with some fans.

Iwobi, receiving backlash on social media, looked happy as he interacted with fans.

Watch the video below:

People hail Super Eagles players

user9739791670005 said:

"God will bless all of them for making us proud and to iwobi be strong this phase will pass and they will start singing ur praises soon."

Gandukankandusa said:

"If I see iwobi before I wake up I will have a bad day . Very very bad."

Oge_chi_ said:

"Abeg the coach don marry? em be my spec biko negodi nwoke in senator chaiii he be like ofe Owerri."

MIKE JR said:

"See as Iwobi dey laugh mumu people wey dey bully him online,I see you bro enjoy yourself don't mind them."

sojjohn said:

"Why Iwobi dey laugh?"

uchennaokonwo said:

"All of unah shouting Iwobi this Iwobi that if e easy make unah go do am."

chiamakamirabel said:

"Iwobi dey enter my eye, see cute guy with height with nice stature."

adenikeadeyemo39 said:

"Abeg Iwobi played well. if e easy go run am."

Super Eagles to return to Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Super Eagles were set for a .

Following the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will arrive in Abuja on Tuesday, February 13, from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

This was made known on Monday, February 12, by the team’s media officer, Babafemi Raji, Vanguard reported.

According to Raji, the AFCON 2023 silver medallists and other officials will leave their Pullman Hotel base to the airport at 1 pm local time and 2 pm Nigerian time.

