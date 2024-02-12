Nigerians have not gotten over losing the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final to Cote d'Ivoire and have shown their displeasure in numerous ways

In a video, a little boy was seen shedding tears bitterly at the end of the Super Eagles match on Sunday

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people took the opportunity to drag Nigerians on social media

The pain of Sunday's AFCON final defeat to Cote d'Ivoire was too much to bear for a young boy.

In a video shared by his sister on TikTok, the boy acted wildly as he mourned the Super Eagles loss passionately.

The kid wept bitterly. Photo Credit: Franck Fife, TikTok/@bigfavy

"POV: Nigeria just lost the AFCON and my baby brother is loosing it," his elder sister captioned the clip.

In the clip, the kid was out of control as he wept, mourning Nigeria's loss.

A woman tried to comfort him to no avail. The video has stirred massive reactions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the boy's behaviour

Kirsten said:

"Go iron your uniform you have Mathematics in the morning."

hardin said:

"I'm from South Africa and I'm happy to see this Congratulations Ivory Coast."

AGOZIEM said:

"Last Sunday we lost Grammy.

"This Sunday we lost AFCON.

"Next Sunday make we better lose our president."

BoerboelSA said:

"No grammy! No Afcon! Even Jollof rice belongs to Ghana. Amapiano belongs to South Africa!"

Chukwu best said:

"You want to win Afcon without light c’est NEPA possible."

kaindeinmodei said:

"Oga go sleep you get school tomorrow."

Cee_Jay said:

"No Grammy. No Afcon...Ivory Coast Owns Afrobeats."

xmoney1 said:

"Nigerians gather here let's celebrate our own super Eagles.

"Ivory Coast won with their home advantage.

"But still we are proud of ."

